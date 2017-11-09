Site C Dam benefits are obvious

To the editor:

While environmental impacts and personal property and indigenous rights are obvious, the future of the planet and meeting environmental targets for climate change mitigation are just as obvious and should be as obvious and important. We should work to preserve the future, not the past.

If we, Canadians from British Columbia, do not need the power, others certainly do.

I suggest that we further integrate the electricity grid with Alberta so that they can get off coal and gas for their electricity production.

The need is obvious once we think beyond our borders.

The benefits of clean electricity is also obvious for the future if we are to move away from fossil fuels.

Act locally, think inter-provincially and globally.

Act now, preserve the future.

Patrick Adams

Lone Butte