A letter to the editor of the 100 Mile House Free Press by Loretta Bob.

To the editor:

I lived in 100 Mile for may years.

I was shocked 100 Mile was on evacuation order.

I love 100 Mile and have family that live there.

Thank you mayor Mitch Campsall, MLA Donna Barnett, Al Richmond and many volunteers who helped save 100 Mile.

Loretta Bob

Edson, Alberta