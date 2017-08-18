There are some things I’m incredibly good at, impressively so, even. One of those things is procrastinating. So far, I’ve been procrastinating for about two hours on this column. I’ve spent most of that time watching YouTube videos and highlight reels of a $25 million dollar prize pool video game tournament.

I’m a little disappointed in myself actually. Lately, I’ve really been wasting my procrastination time. Now you may think, “isn’t procrastinating wasting time by definition,” but you’d be wrong. Procrastinating can be incredibly productive.

Now there are undoubtedly a bunch of guides and articles out there on how to stop procrastinating and I must advise you to pay no heed to them.

During my university years, I made quite good use of my procrastination time.

I taught myself such useful life skills as origami and Morse code. So even if journalism wasn’t the hot booming business it is today, I have strong careers as a roadside origami salesman and Morse code operator to fall back on (although I might have to brush up on my skills a little).

On one occasion, in order to avoid having to work on one assignment, I even made another written project alliterate from start to finish.

Right before the wildfires started, I started renovating my bathroom. This includes replacing the sink, mudding, re-flooring etc. So I took everything out and the next day the wildfires hit… Altogether, the toilet’s been removed for a good little while now.

However, the interruption and extra work resulting from the wildfire have taken the enthusiasm for the project away which is probably why the toilet is still removed.

This has definitely added to the level of procrastination.

Luckily, we have a second toilet, so it’s not exactly like we’ve been squatting in the bush. Today, I really needed to pee while my wife was on the toilet.

So, I did run out and peed in the bushes. For me, that’s not really a big deal, but at this rate, it’s only a matter of time before the roles are reversed and I’ll never hear the end of it.

Consequently, I’ve decided I’m going to work hard to finish this project as swiftly as possible, starting tomorrow… or on the weekend.