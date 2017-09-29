Prime Minister needs to take responsibility now

To the editor:

During his recent speech at the United Nations, Prime Minister Trudeau said, “I think it’s actually time we stood up and took responsibility for the terrible mistakes of the past.”

All well and good, but what about taking responsibility for the present also?

After all, it’s about time the Liberals took responsibility for the bungled National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, the ongoing debacle in the payment system for federal employees, their broken promise regarding election reform, as well as the yet-to-be amended surveillance legislation, Bill C-51. Only to mention a few.

If the federal government really wants to save the taxpayers a pile of cash, they should streamline the processing of border-jumping refugee claimants ASAP. Taking up to three years to make a decision about a claimants status is beyond ridiculous!

Talking about taking responsibility is easy, Mr. Trudeau. Let’s see some action before these new issues become more “mistakes of the past.”

Lloyd Atkins

Vernon