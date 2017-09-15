Looking and planning ahead

To some extent, the last few weeks have seemed like the end is near. There are wildfires nearby, a meteorite lit up the sky, a small earthquake hit near Vancouver Island and that’s just B.C. Elsewhere, three hurricanes have hit the continent, there are forest fires in southern Europe, flooding in Italy, flooding in Asia and two highly immature adults are playing a game of chicken with nuclear bombs (although it’s probably unfair to compare the two of them).

One of the cartoons we received said as much and then finished on the line “danged Chinese and their hoaxes.”

According to a government report titled Indicators of Climate Change for British Columbia, 2016 Update between 1900 and 2013, the temperature in the Central Interior increased by one degree.

“The interior of the province will warm faster than other areas and will experience higher rates of warming than in the past. The north will continue to warm at rates considerably greater than the global average.”

Now, this doesn’t mean the next wildfire season will be as bad as this one but it does increase the likelihood of a bad wildfire season. It also increases the likelihood of other extreme weather events, such as flooding.

Despite efforts made to limit the human component of climate change, if this wildfire season is anything to go by, we’d be well off doing more to prepare for the consequences.

Given I have no education on this topic, it’s obvious there are better people to make these plans than me, or most of us for that matter.

What I’m getting at is two things; it’d be great if more money was spent on managing our forests ahead of time (i.e. improving on natural fire guards, doing more controlled burns outside of the peak season or whatever other solutions may be deemed best). This doesn’t exclusively apply to wildfires but also to flooding. Let’s spend less money on fixing things once all hell has broken loose and more on preventing it from happening in the first place.

Secondly, we’d best study how our local economy is going to be impacted. Within the Cariboo, there are some obvious changes such as a shorter skiing season but there are also some important questions affecting a larger portion of our economy? With a reduction in snowfall, will there be enough water for ranchers to keep operating? Will a change in temperature dictate a change in trees and consequently a change in the type of wood our mills will produce?

I’d be surprised if some of the larger businesses aren’t already assessing this, but for our government, especially at the local level, and for small businesses, this could prove an invaluable resource.