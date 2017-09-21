Kindness and humour through evacuations

To the editor:

I would like to thank Shawn, Michelle, Grant, Jeanette (and Mayell and Shia) for their wonderful hospitality at the 100 Mile House Motel while we were evacuated. They made us feel like family; even inviting all the evacuees to a BBQ. Also thanks to Rebecca and Cora, the room attendants for their friendly service.

Thanks also go to Greg, Tammy and the rest of the staff at Smitty’s for their exceptional kindness and great service (even though we kept changing the menu items!).

Thanks also to the Firehouse Diner; to Matt, Megan and the rest of the servers, as well as the chef and the cooks (who had a fun sense of humour!). They all were very sympathetic to our plight and the food was delicious!

And lastly, thanks to all who were assisting with the fires; firefighters, RCMP, the army, the medical units, the heavy duty equipment operators, community firemen from other districts as well as our own; the Red Cross and ESS; and the CRD and Free Press with updates on the fire situation.

Larraine (Lou) Stevens

Watch Lake