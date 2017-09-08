It’s hard to find the right information

To the editor:

I am a member of the Pressy Lake Community. I want to comment on the confusion all of the Cariboo members have been dealing with since the start of the wild fires.

We have been going to Pressy Lake during the summers for the past 40 years. I have always referred to it as our place in the Cariboo. Only these last few months have I come to understand that I am not inside the CRD or Cariboo Regional District. I am in fact a member of the TNRD Thompson Nicola Regional District. It wasn’t until we were listening to fire updates from the CRD and angry that no one was mentioning our little lake, that we realized they never would. We needed to find info shared by TNRD. If you think that sounds easy I challenge you to go to the District’s webpages and try using their Interactive Maps. I keep seeing one posted on news articles with evacuation information without lining up the other district, it shows a very incorrect image of reality.

On a final note, both districts point to the BC Wildfire Service for information.

Maybe in times of emergency, we should band together and have and share one voice. For the consideration of those who shouldn’t have to try so hard to get information. Facebook should not have to be our source for truth.

Cathy Smith

Pressy Lake