Help businesses recover by shopping local

A letter to the editor of the 100 Mile Free Press by Shelly Morton

To the editor:

We are so happy you are back and in the process of getting started up again, providing the South Cariboo with your services and products.

Without our businesses, industry and organizations, we wouldn’t have our people, and without our people we wouldn’t have businesses, organizations and industry.

Both have worked hand in hand for decades to develop the place we live… one would not exist without the other.

The Chamber of Commerce urges you to shop local. It is understood that funds for many of us will be less than normal but what you need to buy… Shop local. The area will need an economic boost.

Planning a needed vacation?

We ask you to take the STAY-CATION to another level and help our local resorts and hotels who have donated their space to evacuees, fire fighters and RCMP.

Visit our local restaurants who have donated time, money and food to feed evacuees, our local loggers, RCMP, Forest Fire Fighters and countless others who helped fight the battle and who were in need.

All of our local groceries stores from Canim Lake and Forest Grove, 108 Mile to Lac La Hache, Lone Butte to Interlakes and 100 Mile House have donated tens of thousands of dollars in product to feed the area through the last two weeks. And of course, our local feed stores helping to feed the livestock and pets making deliveries to animals in need. Shop here!!

We do not want to lose a single business in result of losing their income from the busiest time of year.

To the businesses of the South Cariboo:

We will support you, the people of the South Cariboo will support you, and your fellow business community will support you. Our industry and our businesses, big and small, home based and store front, in town or in the outlying areas, you are the life blood of our community.

Everyone living in the South Cariboo knows what a special place it is and the spirit of the South Cariboo, through its people will be Cariboo Strong!

Shop local, play local, work local, volunteer local, live local … be local.

Thank you,

Shelly Morton

Executive Director

South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce