I’m not really a big social media person.

Obviously, I understand social media and am knowlegeable about it for work purposes but I don’t inherently enjoy it.

In the past, even when it comes to my phone I would regularly not be anywhere near it.

Visiting family this weekend, I was told my brother checked with the hospital and such when he called his girlfriend three times and she didn’t pick up.

Meanwhile, and I think this says more about me than anything. If my wife called me 10 times and didn’t reach me, she still wouldn’t check with the hospital.

Since moving from a marketing job to a journalism job this has all changed. In the past, I often wouldn’t even look at my phone once over the course of an entire weekend (my mother started calling my wife if she wanted to talk to me).

Now I always have my phone on me; you never know when you suddenly need to be on top of something (this was even further amplified during the wildfires).

I also have it set up so that my phone gets notifications from Facebook. The other consequence this has had is that Facebook now sends me notifications for other things.

One of these things is whenever my wife posts something to Facebook.

This means that about once a day I’ll get a ping on my phone notifying me that my wife, who’s still on parental leave, is having a great time walking the baby and the dog with one of her friends or something similar to that (usually while I’m at work).

Of course, she doesn’t post pictures of stinky diapers, doing dirty laundry or similarly fun activities.

As a consequence, the logical impression was that my wife was just having fun all day, every day.

When she picked me up from work on Friday, I inevitably complained that I thought she was doing too much fun social stuff (as opposed to household chores).

Immediately after that comment, I told her I was worried she wouldn’t be social enough for the weekend we were about to have with my family.

Suffice to say, my wife married a real winner.

Also clearly the only logical solution is for us to continue our lives as is but for my wife to delete her Facebook account. That seems reasonable right?