Emergency trips

Back when I first started dating my wife, she invited me over to the ranch to go for a horse ride while one of her friends was over as well.

I had many years of experience riding horses but hadn’t ridden a horse in recent years. So, out of an over abundance of caution, I decided to wear a helmet. Sarah’s friend had never ridden a horse before but wasn’t wearing a helmet.

After a little bit of walking, she said she was willing to try and go a bit faster.

This was music to our ears, as Sarah and I had been itching to go faster.

We trotted for a bit before telling her a canter is really more comfortable. She was game and in the middle of one of the softest and most beautiful hay fields they have, the horse, which is and was as round as a barrel, slowly had the saddle slide off.

As she slowly slid off, she protected her camera.

Sarah and I were just a tad ahead. When we walked back to her and laughing, she said: “where am I?”

Sarah went back to the house as fast as possible to grab the car while I stayed with her (good luck getting an ambulance to come pick you up in ‘some field’).

I had first aid training and held her in C-Spine in the back of the car the entire time, just in case. On the way to the hospital, she was slowly starting to regain some memory before puking all over me before proudly stating “oh I remember, we had cheese sandwiches for lunch!” I was quick to respond, “I think there was ham too.”

At the hospital, they determined she had a concussion but nothing else.

I washed my shirt in the sink as best I could (it was summer) and we went back home eventually (I can’t quite remember if she stayed or not).

She still can’t remember quite everything last I heard, but at least she remembered who her fiancee was again.

This weekend, I finally got some retribution on my wife for putting me in that position.

Our kid was sick, we called the nurses’ line and they told us to take him to the emergency room.

They had just taken his temperature at the emergency room when they asked me to go register him.

I handed him to Sarah and he instantly puked (not regular spit up) all over her and the floor.

Now the only real concern is that the next emergency trip it’ll be my turn to get puked on again…