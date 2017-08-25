Completing renovations

I was nearly done renovating our bathroom when I had a quick shower and noticed a large puddle of water on the floor this week.

It was all the way under the floor in the next room. Now, certainly, some could have spilt out while I was showering but it seemed like it was too much water.

My brother in law, who briefly lived in the house while he finished building his own, was over to pick up his motorcycle and didn’t think twice about crawling under the double-wide.

Now, the space under a double-wide is usually not nice to begin with but the dog and cat certainly haven’t helped the situation.

It’s a little bit like an animal graveyard with the odd dead mouse here or there and the dog has been dragging dead gophers under there, according to my wife, because she knows they’ll be taken away otherwise.

Army crawling through, we made it to the other side of the trailer where the supposed leak was. After getting a knife from my wife, we cut open some of the insulation and after about half an hour of searching weren’t able to find any wet spots.

My brother in law, who was originally going to come in for pie and ice cream, decided to go home and shower instead. Although, not before telling me he was willing to come and poke holes in my home anytime.

Having that thoroughly solved, I moved on to the next problem. When I removed the old sink, I removed the drain with it. If nothing else, there was so much corrosion I couldn’t get it out without damaging it. You could say the drain went down the drain.

The sink I bought came with a drain and some pipes but it wasn’t compatible with my plumbing; I needed a transition piece. Brilliantly, I forgot to bring the pieces to the hardware store, meaning I had to guess and got it wrong.

Now, if all of that hadn’t shattered my confidence in my renovation abilities enough, whenever I’ve been working on the bathroom, my dog’s been so scared that she’s started barking.

On an earlier occasion, this resulted in a barking dog, while water was spraying everywhere (the shutoff valve got bumped) and the baby was crying after the barking woke him.

This evening it got so bad that she not only started barking, she crawled onto the bed, which she knows she’s not allowed on and hasn’t been on for months, and straight up bypassed the baby to snuggle up to my wife.

I think after this, it might be time to take a break from renos.