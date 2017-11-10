Canada’s allies, the Kurds, being betrayed again

A letter to the editor by Dennis Peacock

To the editor:

When ISIS first burst onto the scene (they had been around for a while but the emphasis was on getting rid of that ‘baddy’ Assad – make no mistake Assad is a ‘baddy’ but he’s just a ‘baddy’ among a lot of baddies), they attacked the Iraqi Army, which folded like a pricked balloon – running away, shedding their uniforms, leaving millions of dollars worth of military equipment in the hands of ISIS to be turned against the Iraqis and others opposed to the new Caliphate.

The situation was so bad that the Iranians sent in at least one elite unit to bolster the stricken Iraqis.

The enemy of my enemy is my friend.

In the meantime, the Syrian Kurds stood their ground as the city of Kobani, situated on the Turkish border, became a ‘Hero City’ where the Kurds beat off attack after attack by ISIS.

They even survived one attack coming from behind across the Turkish border.

The Turks turned a blind eye to ISIS fighters crossing their border. However, with the U.S.-led coalition bombing the heck out of everything, the Kurds held out, then counterattacked, winning a few battles against this terrible bunch of head-choppers and burn-em-alivers.

Not only did the Kurds stand solid but they sparked a social revolution.

Women fought alongside their men. There was equal recognition for all religions.

I use the past tense here because as I’m writing this the Iraqi army is sweeping through what was supposed to be Kurdistan in northern Iraq.

So those women who have fought alongside the men will be forced back into the burkas and the niqabs – although one doubts if they will go quietly.

As Gwynne Dyer has pointed out, the Kurds are once again going to be betrayed.

However, as Dyer puts it, “… betraying the Kurds is an old Middle Eastern tradition.”

Sadly, Canada looks like it is going to be part of this betrayal.

I personally believe that Canadians, being such bit players, have not much choice in the matter.

So far most of the Kurds’ anger appears to be directed against the Americans.

Well, there is the saying that whenever Americans get involved it ends badly!

This especially poignant as Nov. 11 slips onto us.

Is this perhaps something that one doesn’t want to remember?

Dennis Peacock

Clearwater

Previous story
Site C Dam benefits are obvious

Just Posted

100 Mile House ready for Moonlight Madness

Businesses looking forward to the event

Coats For All a heart-warming campaign

Wrap some Cariboo kindness around those who need it this winter

100 Mile House dental company trying to build more rental properties after trouble hiring hygienists

Valley Dental lost out on bringing hygienists into their practice, so they… Continue reading

Introducing Plaid Friday to 100 Mile

Event to focus on local businesses

Starry Nights to brighten up the South Cariboo community

Toy Land lights up at the hospital with Santa, hot chocolate

Communities come together to ‘Take Back the Night’

Men, women, children, First Nation leaders and politicians were out in force… Continue reading

South Cariboo Cadets poppy donations best ever

Community steps up to support its youth while supporting veterans

‘All good intentions:’ Tim Hortons poppy doughnut causes social media stir

Restaurant owner to match, donate 100 per cent of the proceeds to the Royal Canadian Legion

Harry Hatcher served both wars on the bridge

After capture as POW, he returned to Captain in war service and career

White poppies: Why a symbol of peace have never really caught on in Canada

Canadian Voice of Women for Peace has quietly soldiered on with its campaign

‘On life support:’ Research shows common pesticides starve, disorient birds

Research says two of Canada’s most commonly used pesticides cause migrating songbirds to lose weight

Handmade quilts from Horse Lake given to Williams Lake veterans

Quilts of Valor provide comfort for veterans

Update: RCMP call off search at Silver Creek farm

Police say investigation into the death of 18-year-old Traci Genereaux continues.

B.C. girl raises $3,000 for Syrian children with annual hot-chocolate brew

Sweet fundraiser aims to help sibling quintet

Most Read