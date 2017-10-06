A letter to the editor by Gary Young

To the editor:

It is time for the hunting to begin.

Whether grouse or larger game, the evidence is out.

We went past an illegal dump site close to Lac La Hache and found 2 black bears, killed and left to rot.

Who knows what happened to these innocents?

It reminds me of multiple bears killed by COs in the past on our little rural road.

The most common game we find when out for firewood is the “wild beer can” of the cheap variety.

It is not the visitors here but the locals who have no respect for our great outdoors and just toss the empties out the window. I think of them as idiot litterers.

The adage is, if you take it in, take it out.

What does it take to make people understand and not to litter? It is much like the toxic cigarette butts everywhere.

Can we please grow up?

Gary Young

Lac la Hache