Buy locally wherever possible

A letter to the editor by Dennis Tupman

To the editor:

The wildfires wakened in most of us what a wonderful little community we live in. The flames of appreciation in us all were rightly poured out to the official and voluntary security and aid agencies in 100 Mile House and environs.

In this letter, however, I want to recognize as an example one person who embodies in a humble way what we love about our community. I am thinking of Andrew Hofmarks of 100 Mile Laundromat who has quietly for years volunteered a free dry cleaning service for many donated free winter coats, which are distributed for people in need.

Although this gesture is but one example, we have been focussing lately on how many businesses provide various free services that benefit our community.

Yes, it helps our community to be reminded of this and to buy locally wherever possible.

Dennis Tupman

100 Mile House

