Yearly review lauds achievements

100 Mile &District Mayor Mitch Campsall presented the 2016 Annual Report to city council on June 27.

“This year we’ve got some pretty incredible highlights,” said Campsall at the district council meeting.

According to the report, 2016’s highlights included the approval of a grant application for the new alpine water loop, worth $1,850,000; the completion of fleet and equipment upgrades, worth approximately $100,000; the completion of minor capital projects such as the CN crossing upgrade, the marsh fountain and sidewalk upgrades, worth $200,000; and the movement to a voice over internet protocol communication system, resulting in the reduction of annual operating costs by approximately $25,000.

Also among the highlights was a contribution by the Community Forest Operations that contributed $1,500,000 to the district in revenues, “thus reducing tax payer cost of community infrastructure improvements” according to the report.

“I look at Bill and I look at our staff. Great job and it’s well appreciated all the work that you do,” said Campsall.

“Credit goes where credit is due.”

The mayor also highlighted the operations surrounding the design and awarding of contracts for the new water plant and service improvements in 100 Mile House, worth $6,500,000.

“That’s the biggest project that this town has had — that we’ve ever had,” said Campsall. “And we got a grant for that. That was the biggest grant last year in B.C. and we ended up with it. It’s also the biggest one 100 Mile has received.”

Upgrades to the water system in 100 Mile House are expected to be completed in 2018.

A surplus of $2,0040,881 also allowed the district to contribute almost $2 million to capital reserves.

Roy Scott, the district administrator, added to Campsall’s report, pointing to the fact that 100 per cent of the funding is now set aside for the retirement of the Highway 97 debenture, to be paid off in 2019.

He also highlighted the district’s continuous lowering of its infrastructure debt.

“We’re closing that gap fairly quickly over time and that’s almost unheard of with what we’ve been able to do, while at the same time improving our infrastructure,” Scott said.

“I know there are a lot of small communities in B.C. that would love to be in the position that we’re in right now,” said Councillor Ralph Fossum after the presentation of the report.

While there are some debts left for the district — specific to water and sewer projects in individual areas — “in essence the community is debt free but there are some people that are still paying,” added Councillor Bill Hadden.

The report also identifies areas that the district is planning in the future. On the list is an upgrade to Horse Lake Bridge, followed by continued sidewalk improvements and lighting.

The Fire and Rescue hall is also due to receive a new fire and rescue vehicle by 2019 or 2020.

“It’s pretty simple, but for the community I think we’ve done really well,” Campsall said. “Staff and council have done an incredibly good job.”