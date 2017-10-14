Winter is here

Winter has arrived in the Cariboo, and we didn’t even need a raven to announce it.

Many across the Cariboo woke up to wet, heavy snow drifting down from the skies, getting worse as the day progressed.

Parts of the Cariboo received 5 to ten cm of snow overnight and into today.

100 Mile House is forcasting a chance of snow mixed with rain into the evening, while in the central Cariboo the snow is predicted to turn into rain into the afternoon and evening.

While those venturing outdoors need not be wary of ice dragons, Drive BC is warning drivers of slippery road conditions.

Drive BC is reporting compact snow with slippery and slushy sections along Highway 96 from Clinton to 100 Mile House and from 100 Mile House to 20 km north of Lac la Hache.

From north of Lac la Hache to Williams Lake, conditions are slushy with slippery sections.

Along Highway 24 Drive BC is warning drivers to be on the lookout for compact snow with slipper sections from the junction of Highway 97 to Lone Butte.

Winter tires are mandatory along all B.C. highways as of Oct. 1.

While White Walkers are not predicted to make an appearance until Halloween, rain is predicted to continue into the next week.