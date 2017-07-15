Wind gusts of up to 70 km/hour expected in some wildfire zones

Major winds are being forecast to hit the Cariboo and southern B.C., bringing gusts of up to 70 kilometres per hour to some areas, potentially increasing wildfire activity.
These winds are expected to persist well into Sunday, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service.
Fire crews were preparing for the windy weekend Friday with several controlled burns throughout the Williams Lake and Ashcroft areas, but hot and dry conditions have proved challenging.
This wind could cause significant growth of current wildfires as well of new fires to catch and spread aggressively.
Areas of Williams Lake, and around Ashcroft are under evacuation alerts. Wildfire officials are warning residents to be prepared to evacuate at any given notice.
Meanwhile, provincial parks and recreation sites in the Cariboo are already closed to the public. People are being urged to stay out of the backcountry.
An update on all wildfires of note is expected at 1 p.m.
