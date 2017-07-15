Wind gusts of up to 70 km/hour expected in some wildfire zones

Williams Lake, Ashcroft and Princeton told to prepare for the potential of evacuations

There remain 22 wildfires of note across B.C., with 14 of those classified as interface fires. (Twitter - BC Wildfire Service)

Major winds are being forecast to hit the Cariboo and southern B.C., bringing gusts of up to 70 kilometres per hour to some areas, potentially increasing wildfire activity.

These winds are expected to persist well into Sunday, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service.

Fire crews were preparing for the windy weekend Friday with several controlled burns throughout the Williams Lake and Ashcroft areas, but hot and dry conditions have proved challenging.

RELATED: More than 100,000 hectares burned by blazes

This wind could cause significant growth of current wildfires as well of new fires to catch and spread aggressively.

Areas of Williams Lake, and around Ashcroft are under evacuation alerts. Wildfire officials are warning residents to be prepared to evacuate at any given notice.

RELATED: Loon Lake under evacuation, Clinton on alert

Meanwhile, provincial parks and recreation sites in the Cariboo are already closed to the public. People are being urged to stay out of the backcountry.

An update on all wildfires of note is expected at 1 p.m.