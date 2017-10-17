Wind warning in effect for 100 Mile House

Winds expected to gust from 70 to 90 kilometres per hour

Rain had turned into wet snow in 100 Mile House this morning. Tara Sprickerhoff photo.

Environment Canada is warning residents of the South Cariboo to be prepared for strong winds late this morning.

Srong westerly winds of 70 gusting to 90 kilometers per hour are expected to develop late this morning as an “intense fall storm” moves across B.C.

The winds have already caused power outages across the South Cariboo, with BC Hydro reporting outages at Eagan Lake, between 100 Mile House and Canim Lake, between Lone Butte and Sheridan Lake, north of Sheridan and Bridge Lake.

The outages affect more than 2,000 homes.

The warning also says that there is a potential for a squall line to develop with intense thunderstorms. If it occurs, it may bring frequent lightning, heavy showers and the possibility of small hail.

Watch out for loose objects toss by the wind, which may also cause tree branches to break.

Environment Canada also suggests that drivers be prepared to adjust what they are doing on the roads due to changing road conditions and the high winds.