Wildwood residents can return home: CRD

Officials downgrade evacuation order to an evacuation alert for the area east of Williams Lake

Wildwood residents can now go home.

Cariboo Regional District downgraded the order to an alert early Wednesday evening for the area in the central Cariboo area.

An evacuation order was issued on July 7.

RELATED: Aerial view shows widespread devastation around Williams Lake

The Wildwood fire burning east of Williams Lake is still considered active, according to BC Wildfire Service, burning at nearly 13,000 hectares in size.

The district is reminding residents to remain prepared for the alert to change to an order at any given time upon returning home.