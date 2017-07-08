Wildfires continue to burn around Williams Lake

The biggest fire to note is near Sugarcane, north of Chief William burning at 1,000 hectares

UPDATE: We have confirmed that historice Lee's Corner burned down last night.

Fire crews continue to battle several wildfires surrounding Williams Lake.

The biggest fire to note is near Sugarcane, 1-kilometre north of Chief William burning at 1,000 hectarres in size. An evacuation has been ordered.

The fire near Spoken Lake Road remains at 25 hecatres.

An evacuation alert remains for the South Lakeside area. Evacuations were ordered for the Miocene area and Wildwood area of Williams Lake.

Two evacuation orders have been issued for 150 Mile House.

This is at 153 mile Ranch Posted by George Baba on Friday, July 7, 2017

Members of the Williams Lake Trail Riders are offering evacuees with horses stable space at the Stampede Grounds, for both horses and trailers. The group is looking for loans of watering troughs.

Residents out there tell us Anaham reserve residents have been evacuated to nearby Resdone [Tsi Del Del] and Alexis Creek. Stone reserve residents were transported via buses to Williams Lake where arrived Friday night.

There are two emergency reception centres: Those currently under evacuation orders should report to the Ramada Convention Centre. Those self-evacuating from South Lakeside should report to the Carson Campus of Lake City Secondary.

Highways closed

Residents wanting to evacuate can head north on Highway 97, which is open northbound and closed southbound, south of Quesnel.

Highway 20 has also re-opened.

For those wanting to volunteer

Anyone wishing to volunteer can head out to the Ramada or the Salvation Army.