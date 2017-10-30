White Rock beat an 86-year-old record on Sunday. (Katya Slepian/Black Press)

Weekend temperatures hit record highs in B.C.

Victoria, White Rock, Pitt Meadows and Campbell River reached record temperatures Sunday

It was a hot one – at least, for the fall – across much of B.C. last Sunday, as 10 spots around the province reached record highs.

According to Environment Canada, Campbell River hit 20.5 degrees Celsius, Esquimalt hit 18.8 degrees, Malahat hit 17 degrees, Pemberton hit 17.5 degrees, Pitt Meadows hit 21.5 degrees and the Victoria area hit an average of 18.7 degrees, beating temperature records everywhere they were measured.

The oldest record was beaten in White Rock, where Sunday’s temperature of 22 degrees beat an 86-year-old record of 18.9.

Previous story
Kootenay kidney patient awaiting Air Canada refund

Just Posted

Update: One person injured and one person dead after early morning shooting

Injured person is in the 100 Mile Hospital

Erratic tractor-trailer driver believed to have smoked cocaine

The weekly police report for the South Cariboo area

Proposed rec centre concept includes turf field, walking track

Pool not affordable, says working group vice-chair

Canim Lake Dancers return from China

Dancers part of a ten day international festival

PSO Escape Room a fun, family fundraiser

Get pseudo-snowed in at an old cabin or chain-ganged into solving clues

Communities come together to ‘Take Back the Night’

Men, women, children, First Nation leaders and politicians were out in force… Continue reading

Reporter leaving 100 Mile Free Press

Tara Sprickerhoff is transferring to Williams Lake

Kootenay kidney patient awaiting Air Canada refund

Dan Ervin has waited for an Air Canada refund since his kidney transplant was cancelled in August

PPWC donates $12,000 to fire departments

Money a thank you for work during wildfires

Weekend temperatures hit record highs in B.C.

Victoria, White Rock, Pitt Meadows and Campbell River reached record temperatures Sunday

Whitecaps, Sounders play to scoreless draw in first leg of MLS West semifinal

Vancouver and Seattle combined for just one shot on target in a scoreless draw

Who is the baby in this picture?

Local wants to return photo to original owner

Astros blast by Dodgers 13-12 in 10th, lead World Series 3-2

Game six takes place Tuesday

Kevin Spacey apologizes after actor accuses him of past harassment

The House of Cards actor said that if it happened, he had been drunk

Most Read