VIDEO: Cariboo Regional District Chair gives updates on wildfires

Highway 97 open northbound 15 kilometres south of Quesnel, more equipment on the way, structure fires being fought

Highway 97 is open now northbound south of Quesnel, more crews and equipment is on the way and structure fires are being fought in 150 Mile House, said Cariboo Regional District Chair Saturday morning in Williams Lake.

Richmond said that will allow crews and more equipment to come into the area to battle the wildfires and allow for people to leave the Williams Lake area if they need to.

At 9 a.m. there will be a meeting with local government and the BC Wildfire to give an update and he will be doing a flyover in the helicopter to see the fires from the air himself after the meeting.

“We have crews fighting some structure fires at 150 Mile House so the situation is still very volatile,” Richmond said. “Yesterday’s situation was compromised with the evacuation of the Cariboo Fire Centre from its premises at the airport and that compromised our ability to have communication in-tel. Hopefully we will be able to do a better job today.”

Drive BC at 9:26 a.m.

Highway 97 southbound closed 15 kilometres south of Quesnel because of Forest Fire.

Highway 97 northbound is open.

Detour available visa Hwy 97 to Prince George on Hwy 16 to Tetejaune Cache then Hwy 5 to Kamloops. Next update 12:00pm. Updated on Sat Jul 8 at 9:19 a.m.