VIDEO: 180 wildfires burning across B.C.

Firefighters and emergency crews are dealing with fires ranging from 1 to 4,000 hectares in size

More than 180 fires are burning across the province, forcing thousands of British Columbians to evacuate their homes with dozens of properties and buildings being destroyed.

Premier-designate John Horgan discussed the situation this morning with Forests Minister John Rustad, who has contacted the federal government for possible assistance with the rash of fires that spread across the B.C. Interior Friday.

“The people already evacuated or facing evacuation, as well as our front-line firefighters and first responders, need to know everyone in the province is behind them,” Horgan said. “John and I agree this is no time for politics – we have to work together to provide whatever support and resources are required to help people in the affected communities in the face of this crisis.”

Four major fires are blazing across regions in the Southern Interior, prompting a provincial state of emergency to be declared Friday evening.

Crews are battling a 2,000-hectare blaze in Princeton and a 1,800-hectare fire near 100 Mile.

The Village of Cache Creek has been evacuated, and Ashcroft residents are under an evacuation alert as that fire reaches 4,000 hectares.

Several areas of Williams Lake has also been evacuated, as three fires surround the city.

The entire region of the southern Interior is under an air quality advisory, due to the smoke.

An update from the provincial government is expected at 1 p.m.

More to come.