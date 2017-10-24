The body of Natsumi Kogawa, 30, was found in the Gabriola Mansion on Davie Street in September 2016.��� Image Credit: Vancouver Police Department

Vernon man heading to trial for murder

William Victor Schneider charged in connection with death of woman in Vancouver

A Vernon area man charged with murder in Vancouver will go to trial.

William Victor Schneider will face a jury and judge in B.C. Supreme Court for one count of second degree murder and one count of interference with a deceased body in connection with the death of Natsumi Kogawa. She had been reported missing on Sept. 12, 2016 and had last been seen in Burnaby on Sept. 8.

Related: Stay of proceedings entered in sexual assault case

Her body was found on Sept. 28, 2016 on the property of a Davie Street mansion in downtown Vancouver.

Schneider was arrested that same day in Vernon and charged with her murder.

He has been remanded in custody pending his next court appearance in Vancouver on Nov. 29 to set a date for trial.

Related: Murder suspect facing sexual assault trial

@Vernonnews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Comments are closed

Previous story
B.C. Auditor General examines grizzly hunt

Just Posted

Politicians endorse rec centre design

Financing plan the next step

Alberta truckers send truck-load of toys

Locals also encouraged to donate to help families in need this Christmas

Firefighters visit elementary schools

‘Plan two ways out’ main message to students

Tee-shirt sales raise $100,000 for wildfire aid

Cariboo Strong tees, sweatshirts and decals help support fire victims

Cariboo-Chilcotin have standing charred logs that need to be harvest

Charred logs have limited shelf life so they have to be milled within two to three years

Communities come together to ‘Take Back the Night’

Men, women, children, First Nation leaders and politicians were out in force… Continue reading

Cariboo Regional District and Williams Lake calling for Fire Mitigation Strategy

Broadcast burning could stop wildfire spread

Vernon man heading to trial for murder

William Victor Schneider charged in connection with death of woman in Vancouver

B.C. Auditor General examines grizzly hunt

Sustainable harvest justified trophy hunt for bears

Cariboo Regional District wants say in pot legalization

Compliance and enforcement likely to fall on shoulders of municipal governments

The hard truth about Tim Hortons

Canadians rank McDonalds as their favourite coffee.

Getting people working key component of wildfire recovery: CRD chair

Provincial and federal governments urged to push projects forward

Thousands of dishwashers recalled in Canada

Thousands of dishwashers recalled due to potential fire hazard

VIDEO: Ice breaker ends epic voyage around Canada

From coast to coast to coast: the Canada C3 ends its voyage around Canada

Most Read