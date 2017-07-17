Updated: Where to find food and supplies in the South Cariboo

Follow along for what’s available in the South Cariboo.

Public information meetings today, Monday, July 17:

1 p.m. at the Rona at Sheridan Lake Corner

3 p.m. in Lone Butte at the ball fields beside the community hall.

5 p.m. in Clinton at the Memorial Hall

6 p.m. in Kamloops at the Sagebrush Theatre

Public information meeting tomorrow, Tuesday, July 18

1 p.m. in Forest Grove at the Forest Grove Community Hall

Food Banks:

The selection at the following food banks changes daily depending on what is brought up and what the need is.

Generally, the selection includes food (today potatoes, cabbage, bananas, blueberries, eggs, dairy), toiletries, pet food, toys, clothing, water.

Interlakes Community Centre: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome to come and take what you need. Also acting as a distribution hub for other food banks. 250-593-4869.

Forest Grove Community Hall: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Households are welcome come and take what you need, generally handing out a 2 day supply. They are also leap-frogging food to other communities further north and accepting donations. There is a community BBQ daily from noon to 2 p.m. 250-397-2905.

Lone Butte Community Hall: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. People are welcome to stop by, rummage through what is available and take what they need.

ESS registration is also available at the community hall from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lac la Hache Community Hall: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Everyone is welcome to stop by and pick up what they need. The hall is also serving breakfast, lunch and dinner with whatever food is available. 250-644-3700

70 Mile Community Hall: Is open for people to come and pick up what they need. Hours to come.

Canim Lake Band: Has a food bank in place for community members.

Stores providing food and supplies:

70 Mile General Store: Have everything. Fully stocked with milk, bread, groceries and have another order coming July 17.

Clinton Budget Foods: Has produce, groceries, milk. Short on bread. Shipment coming July 17.

Canim General Store: Have everything, groceries, milk, bread. Shipment coming July 21. Homemade pies and subs.

Forest Grove General Store: Have milk and bread. Limited selection otherwise. Shipment arriving July 17.

Lone Butte Esso: No food. Has gas and cigarettes. Food shipment arriving July 17 with bread and milk.

Lac la Hache Food Mart/Race Trac Gas: Supplies available. Grocery order coming arriving July 17.

Bridge Lake General Store: Groceries, milk, gas, diesel propane. Meat shipment arriving July 17. Bread and produce shipment arriving July 21.

Interlakes Market: Has everything, dairy, produce, groceries, gas. Another shipment arriving July 17.

Sheridan Lake Market: Has everything, groceries and milk. Giving away water. Limited bread. Beer cooler. Grocery shipment expected Wednesday.

The District of 100 Mile House and the City of Williams Lake are closed due to evacuation orders for the municipal boundaries. No one is able to access either town site, therefore Save-On-Foods, Safeway, the 99 Mile Market and Walmart are inaccessible.

Prescription refill clinic:

The Lone Butte Fire Hall will be holding another prescription refill clinic on Tuesday, July 18 at the Lone Butte Fire Hall from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The purpose will be to refill existing prescriptions for those people with stable chronic conditions who are running out of medications.

Dr. Adrienne Montgomery, alongside medical office assistants will be on hand to do the prescriptions. Once written, they will be faxed to Kipp-Mallory in Kamloops where the prescriptions will be filled and then transported back to the Lone Butte Fire Hall for Wednesday.

People are asked to bring their existing prescription bottles with them to the clinic, along with identification and any information on third party insurance coverage for prescriptions. If there is co-payment required, a credit card will also be needed.

The clinic will be unable to assess or treat acute medical conditions. Those facing those will need to travel to Kamloops or elsewhere. In an emergency, call 911.

If we have missed anything anywhere, or you have more information to report, please send an email to tara.sprickerhoff@100milefreepress.net.