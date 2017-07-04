Two people reportedly assaulted with a pipe

The weekly police report for the South Cariboo area

100 Mile House RCMP responded to 106 calls for service during the past week. Some highlights are as follows:

Stolen Honda side-by-side

On July 2, 100 Mile RCMP received a report that a Honda side-by-side had been stolen overnight from in front of the Lakewood Motel in 100 Mile House.

As a result of further investigation, a search warrant was granted for a property on the 93 Mile Loop Road where the ATV was recovered.

The investigation into this theft is continuing.

Anyone having information about this incident is asked to call the 100 Mile House RCMP or call Crime Stoppers.

Collision

On July 1, police and emergency crews responded to a collision between a car and motorcycle near Lac Des Roches on Highway 24.

The motorcycle operator was attempting to pass a slower vehicle when it impacted the rear of a vehicle turning into a driveway.

The two occupants of the motorcycle were taken to 100 Mile Hospital with minor injuries.

The occupants of the other vehicle were not injured.

Assault with a pipe

On July 1, 100 Mile RCMP were called to the 100 Mile House Hospital to meet with two people who reported that they had been assaulted with a pipe at an apartment on Cedar Avenue.

A male and female suspect were identified and arrested shortly afterwards.

The female suspect was released on a number of conditions with a court date on Sept. 12 in 100 Mile House.

The male was also charged with having a prohibited weapon and was remanded to court in Williams Lake for a court date of July 4.

The parties were known to one another. The investigation into this incident is continuing.

Impaired driving

On July 1, 100 Mile RCMP stopped a 1994 Nisson Sentra for speeding on Canim-Hendrix Lake Road near Jones Road. The male driver from the Lower Mainland displayed symptoms of liquor consumption.

An Approved Screening Device was administered at the scene and the result was a “fail.”

A second test was administered and the result was also a “fail.”

The driver was issued a 90-day immediate roadside driving prohibition and his vehicle was towed and impounded for 30 days.

Collision

On June 30, 100 Mile RCMP responded to a collision between two tractor-trailer units in 100 Mile House.

The first transport truck was turning onto Highway 97 from Wrangler Way and made a wide turn which impacted a second transport which was southbound on Highway 97.

The impacted vehicle continued south without stopping so it is doubtful the driver felt the impact.

No charges are being pursued in this incident.

Rear-ended

On June 30, 100 Mile RCMP responded to a report of a vehicle being operated in an erratic fashion on Canim-Hendrix Lake Road.

The vehicle had then rear-ended a vehicle which was turning into a driveway.

Investigation determined that the male driver of a 2002 Suzuki had been falling asleep at the wheel and had subsequently hit a 2006 Chevrolet Equinox.

Both vehicles had left the roadway.

Neither driver was injured from the collision.

Both vehicles were towed.

Charges are not being contemplated at this time.

Excessive speeding

On June 28, Cariboo Chilcotin Traffic Services stopped a vehicle for being operated 56 km/h over the speed limit on Canim-Hendrix Lake Road.

The male driver was issued a violation ticket for excessive speed and the vehicle he was operating was towed and impounded for seven days.

CRIME STOPPERS TIPS OF THE WEEK

Sometime between May 22 and June 28, unknown culprits broke into a residence in the 7500 block of Thomas Point Road near Sheridan Lake. It is not known if anything was taken and the amount of damage is not substantial.

Sometime between June 8 and June 28, fuel had been stolen from the boat docks at Cottonwood Bay Resort on Bridge Lake. The amount of loss is not known at this time.

On June 30, unknown culprits broke into a restaurant on the 4600 block of Kitwanga Drive in the 108 Mile Ranch. An unknown amount of liquor was stolen.

If you have any information on this or any other crimes in the 100 Mile House area, call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also contact www.bccrimestoppers.com. Your identity will remain unknown. Should your information lead to the arrest of the responsible party Crime Stoppers will pay cash for the TIP.