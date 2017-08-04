Two charged after Williams Lake homes broken into

Nickolas Frederick Ivany and Alana Mika Ward are accused of possession of stolen property

Two people have been charged after three evacuated homes were robbed in Williams Lake.

Nickolas Frederick Ivany, 27, and Alana Mika Ward, 24, are charged with possession of stolen property. Ivany is also accused of willfully obstructing a police officer and possession of a controlled substance.

Seven break-ins occured last month in Williams Lake, four of which were reported before an evacuation order for much of the city was issued on July 15 because of raging wildfires.

“Our investigators had linked those remaining three break and enters, after two suspects were taken into police custody on July 11 and search warrants were subsequently executed at various locations on July 12,” said spokesperson Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

Police said they will remain on alert, as some areas of the city are still under evacuation order.