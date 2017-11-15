Thompson-Nicola Regional District to replace bookmobile in early 2018

Mike Brown, who is the branch head and driver of the Bookmobile, displays some of the material that’s available to rural residents in the Thompson-Nicola Regional District back in April. Brown visits 70 Mile House and South Green Lake every three weeks on Thursday, and he welcomes folks to drop by to see what the Bookmobile offers. Ken Alexander photo.

Books are going mobile again, with the Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) replacing the old bookmobile with a new one costing about $500,000.

The current mobile, which has been in service since 2001, has mechanical trouble, preventing them from making some of their stops and with the increasing costs of maintaining the vehicle and mechanics having trouble finding parts, the district thought it was best to replace the 15-year-old vehicle, according to a report from the TNRD Director of Libraries, Marc Saunders to the Chair and Board of Directors.

“I think there is certainly a long history with our current bookmobile and it’s very well-loved by all the communities it serves,” said Judy Moore, “We’ve had a number of mechanical issues with it increasingly so and were anxiously looking forward to the deployment of our new bookmobile.”

According to the report, the engine has extensive oil leaks, transmission leaks and various other problems such as body rust and the generator being exposed to a harsh environment.

While a mechanic rated the current overall condition as “fair,” their was no estimation on how much longer it would be road worthy.

Library staff asked the board approve on replacing the bookmobile because the various communities it serves have used the bookmobile and highly value the service and can reach more customers.

The moving library will still be making it’s usual stops including South Green Lake, one of its 22 stops. It is estimated in Marc Saunders’ report, the bookmobile serves an estimated 23,733 people, mostly retirees and students during school stops.

“To not have to worry about those things is really great and the new design is looking awesome,”said Melissa Thomas, librarian assistant.

Before deciding to replace the bookmobile, four other alternative solutions mentioned in the report were entertained. Mail service, locker service, vending machines and using a van instead were ideas rejected due to limiting service and cost efficiency, such as a van having a shorter shelf-live and would cost more to keep on the road.

The TNRD Library reserve fund will be footing the bill for the new bookmobile, which will be ready in early 2018.