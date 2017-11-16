Taxation hike to benefit Loon Lake Volunteer Fire Department

25 per cent increase in the annual maximum taxation limit

The Loon Lake Volunteer Fire Department is getting a 25 per cent increase in the annual maximum taxation limit for the financial contribution service, following the adoption of an amendment by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District Board meeting on Nov. 9.

This raised the maximum annual limit to $29,437, an increase of $6,777, which is slightly more than the requested $27,500 (or $91.42 per parcel within the service area) to allow for “the potential for small increases to come in the next few years in order to keep up with rising costs of providing the service.”

For comparison, the 2017 Parcel tax requisition was $22,660.

There are 168 “residential occurrences” in the service area, according to the TNRD resulting in a $16.42 increase per parcel.

London theatre received allegations against Kevin Spacey
B.C.'s Fair Wages Commission kicks off $15 minimum wage consultations

