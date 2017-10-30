Robert Dziekanski died after being tasered at Vancouver International Airport in 2007. (File photo)

Supreme Court rejects appeals in Dziekanski police-perjury convictions

Polish man died after he was tasered by police at Vancouver International Airport

The Supreme Court of Canada has dismissed appeals from two men convicted of perjury in connection with a notorious Taser death at Vancouver’s airport in 2007.

The court rejected the appeals immediately after hearing them.

Kwesi Millington and Benjamin (Monty) Robinson were among four Mounties charged with perjury following a public inquiry into the death of Robert Dziekanski, who was jolted several times with a Taser at in the arrivals area of the airport.

Millington and Robinson were convicted; the other two RCMP members were acquitted.

READ: Mountie involved in Dziekanski case launches lawsuit, claims RCMP negligence

Millington was sentenced to 30 months in prison and Robinson was sentenced to two years less a day, one year of probation and 240 hours of community service.

Because the justice ruled from the bench, formal reasons for their decision were not immediately available.

