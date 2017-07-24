Suppression efforts continue on White Lake fire

Fire crews are continuing to focus their efforts on portions of the White Lake fire this week.
The fire, which was discovered Friday, July 7, has grown to 8,107 hectares and is located about seven kilometres northwest of Williams Lake.
Lindsay Marks, a fire information officer with the Cariboo Fire Centre, said there are currently 28 pieces of heavy equipment assigned to this fire to construct fire guards.
As well as 152 fire crew members are on the ground working to suppress the fire using water and hand tools, depending on the situation.
Air support and support staff are also working on the White Lake fire, with one helicopter bucketing from the nearby Fraser River while others bucketed from other areas east.
“We are continuing our suppression efforts as we go and we are still aggressively suppressing that fire,” Marks said, noting those efforts will continue throughout the week.
On Monday afternoon, out-of-town fire trucks with fire fighters were also in the Soda Creek Road area.