Suppression efforts continue on White Lake fire

Volunteer fire fighters from across the province are working hard to prepare for wildfires in the event hot weather and wind brings them closer to the city. Here, fire crews fill water bladders and soak areas of the West Fraser log yard Monday afternoon. (Angie Mindus photo)

Fire crews are continuing to focus their efforts on portions of the White Lake fire this week.

The fire, which was discovered Friday, July 7, has grown to 8,107 hectares and is located about seven kilometres northwest of Williams Lake.

Lindsay Marks, a fire information officer with the Cariboo Fire Centre, said there are currently 28 pieces of heavy equipment assigned to this fire to construct fire guards.

As well as 152 fire crew members are on the ground working to suppress the fire using water and hand tools, depending on the situation.

Air support and support staff are also working on the White Lake fire, with one helicopter bucketing from the nearby Fraser River while others bucketed from other areas east.

“We are continuing our suppression efforts as we go and we are still aggressively suppressing that fire,” Marks said, noting those efforts will continue throughout the week.

On Monday afternoon, out-of-town fire trucks with fire fighters were also in the Soda Creek Road area.

Employees douse the perimeter of the Atlantic Power Corporation Monday afternoon to safeguard it from the White Lake fire, located about seven kilometres north of the city. (Angie Mindus photo)

Several fire crews were on the scene at Soda Creek Road Monday where many hot spots are still smouldering. (Angie Mindus photo)

With the White Lake fire burn in the background, a helicopter buckets water to different areas along the Soda Creek Road, toward Rudy Johnson Bridge. (Angie Mindus photo)

Fire crews cut a fire guard by hand in the steep terrain along Soda Creek Road to stop the fire from moving toward the city last week when it jumped the Fraser River, ultimately leading to the evacuation of Williams Lake. (Angie Mindus photo)

The Fraser River serves as a water source for this helicopter working on the wildfires northwest of Williams Lake Monday. (Angie Mindus photo)