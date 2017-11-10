Starry Nights to brighten up the South Cariboo community

The Starry Nights official light-up at the 100 Mile District General Hospital promises to be brighter than ever, from the Toy Land theme this season to a special, surprise lighting feature.

South Cariboo Health Foundation public relations/fundraising co-ordinator Brenda Devine says this year’s star-studded event both lights up the hospital and the community, it also brightens the faces of those patients who benefit from the important health equipment it helps fund.

Families, seniors and individuals who turn out to watch the official light-up have several treats in store, from Santa’s visit that starts things off immediately after the Santa Claus parade wraps up at the hospital parking lot, (7 p.m. or earlier) to the hot chocolate, sweet cookies and candy for the children.

Devine says another sweet delight will be the visit by the Toy Land float sparkling with children all dressed up as characters from the 100 Mile House & District Figure Skating Club, after she asked them if they’d work with this Christmas theme, and they agreed.

The official light up is free, and the fundraising is done through the support of Health Stars who donate $50 to the Starry Nights campaign that welcomes more to join the constellation, she adds.

Meanwhile, this family event is to show everyone in town how brightening up to a healthy community happens when the SCHF and its supporters turn on more celestial lights for Starry Nights.

Devine says once the lights officially come on – with the already intricate design’s surprise sparkle no one gets a sneak peak of beforehand – they will all stay lit until after the New Year. The SCHF thanks all the sponsors, and gives a big shout-out to Exco Industries and Garth’s Electric for their wonderful design work, she adds.

Whether feeling support or giving it through a campaign like this, Devine says the Starry Nights Toy Land is a great way to do “something hopeful, something happy” and fundraise for health equipment, and that both the public and its sponsors look forward to every year.

This year’s SCHF campaign is fundraising for four new medication carts, at a total cost of $15,000, so they could sure use more Health Stars. To donate or to find out more, call Brenda Devine at 250-706-2101.

“This is a nice, hopeful little start to the New Year and a good note to end 2017.”

The wildfires this year, along with the move of all the South Cariboo Health Centre patients and long-term care residents have taken a toll on the community that needs a little help to “get back to normal,” she adds.