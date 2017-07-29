South Cariboo evacuation alerts lifted

100 Mile House Mayor Mitch Campsall shakes hands with firefighters after the 100 Mile House evacuation order was lifted on July 22. Tara Sprickerhoff photo.

100 Mile House and the surrounding areas are no longer on evacuation alert.

“These South Cariboo communities are now open for regular business, vulnerable populations can return to the community and economic activity can fully resume now that the alerts have been lifted,” says a release put out by the Cariboo Regional District (CRD).

The alerts have been lifted for the following areas:

Forest Grove and the 100 Mile Fringe North

The Davis Road area to the southwest of 100 Mile House

The southeast Canim Lake, south Mahood Lake, Electoral Area L and Electoral Area G

Lac la Hache to 100 Mile House

Northwest of 100 Mile House

The District of 100 Mile House

A map of the rescinded alerts can be found at the bottom of the story.

“An evacuation alert or order may need to be re-issued as wildfire activity continues in the area, air quality remains poor and additional areas within the CRD remain on evacuation alert or order,” says the release.

Other areas in the Cariboo Regional District, including the City of Williams Lake and parts of the Chilcotin remain on evacuation alerts and order. Parts of the Thompson Nicola Regional District south of Green Lake also remain on alert.

The release says that residents “must be prepared” in case of future evacuation alerts or orders on short notice.

“Local governments may not have time to go door to door should a new evacuation order be issued.”

The release also asks that the public stay out of fire-affected areas and obey all warning and hazard signs.