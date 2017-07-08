Smoky Skies Advisory issued

“Smoke concentrations will vary widely as winds, fire behaviour and temperatures change,” says IHA.

Bob Grant photo. The smoke can be seen from many locations around the South Cariboo. Bob Grant photo.

With dozens of large destructive fires burning throughout the region, a Smoky Skies Advisory for Cariboo, Thompson, Shuswap, Okanagan, Similkameen, Fraser Canyon and Nicola region.

The Ministry of Environment, in collaboration with the Interior Health Authority, issued the advisory Saturday morning.

“Smoke concentrations will vary widely as winds, fire behaviour and temperatures change,” says IHA.

“Avoid strenuous outdoor activities. If you are experiencing any of the following symptoms, contact your health care provider: difficulty in breathing, chest pain or discomfort, and sudden onset of cough or irritation of airways. Exposure is particularly a concern for infants, the elderly and those who have underlying medical conditions such as diabetes, and lung or heart disease.”

Conditions like these are dangerous for people with heart of lung conditions and everyone should take extra caution.

For tips on how to handle living in smoky conditions, read the IHA document below.

Send us your best news tips, photos and video to us by clicking the Contact tab at the top of the page.

Smoky Skies by Carmen Weld on Scribd