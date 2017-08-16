Smaller South Cariboo fires see little growth

Smoke rises from the trees at Canim Lake on Monday, Aug 14.

A new crop of fires that started around the South Cariboo over the weekend have seen little growth.

C41709 (Timothy Lake) is out according to Fire Information Officer Lindsay Marks.

C41749 (Mount Timothy) is being held, but it’s very small, less than a hectare, says Marks.

C41718 (south west of Canim Lake) is still less than a hectare. “There hasn’t been much of a change on that one,” says Marks.

C41728 (south east of Spring Lake) is now out.

C41712 (east of Horse Lake) remains at 1.5 hectares.

C41703 (south of Canim Lake) remains at approximately 150 hectares with aerial and ground support. More resources are expected to be assigned to the fire today. There has been minimal grown on the fire due to cooler weather, higher humidity and calmer winds, according to Alison Martin, Fire Information Officer.

C41707 (south of Hawkins Lake) hasn’t seen any growth, says Marks. “They are reassessing that one today.”

