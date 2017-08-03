Small fire knocked down by water bombers near Lac des Roches

Highway 24 has reopened following a forest fire near Lac des Roches, according to Drive BC.

The fire is approximately 15 m by 15 m wide says Natasha Broznitsky, Information Officer with the Cariboo Fire Centre.

“It is currently not exhibiting very much fire behaviour,” she says. “We’ve knocked it down to a smoldering ground fire and that was through the work of airtankers which have now departed as they have essentially completed what they were there to do.”

She says 11 firefighters and two helicopters remain on site.

The fire was was started by a tree coming down on the power line in the area, says Broznitsky.

“I’ts looking really good at this time, really small,” she says. “It’s not a panic right now from a fire perspective.”