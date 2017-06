Both are the result of an accident earlier in the day

Highway 97 is down to single lane traffic as a result of an accident near the northern part of Lac la Hache.

Power is also out in the northern part of Lac la Hache as the resulting from an accident and has been since 10:22 a.m. according to the BC Hydro outage list. Crews are on site and power is expected to be restored at 9:30 p.m.

