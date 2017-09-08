Sept. 8: Rain on Elephant Hill fire overnight

Smoke from the Elephant Hill fire seen from Horse Lake early last week. Tara Sprickerhoff photo.

“The fire did receive some amounts of precipitation overnight. In the Green Lake area there were 2 mm of rain received,” says Noelle Kekula, Fire Information Officer for the Elephant Hill fire.

“So it’s cautiously optimistic [but] it’s still incredibly dry and we still would need significant more rainfall over the entire fire to feel some great confidence, but we will take what we can get.”

The cooler weather and higher relative humidities are good for firefighting activities, she says.

“It means we can get more water on the edges, we can do the burning, we can get rid of more of the fuels with equipment and crews so it’s nice to have a bit of a weather break as opposed to those winds that continue to challenge us.”

Still, she says, the rest of the fire received very little rain.

“With the fire this large and the different ecosystems, we were expecting in the wetter climates, the wetter belts, you would see more precipitation and the drier areas, we would see less precipitation.”

A new map released yesterday shows few changes on the fire, but is due to better mapping via air and ground, says Kekula. The new map has a new size, updating the perimeter from 192,725 to 192,284 hectares.

“That only is because of more accurate mapping. That’s why we always say estimated size because once we start getting better data then we have more confidence of the perimeter of the fire.”

She says when helicopters are flying through smoke it’s harder to tell where on the ground the fire is.

Today crews are working in the Tin Cup area: “We are almost on our final push in getting a good black line on that north west flank. Crews are working really hard on that peice.”

They’re also focusing their efforts up towards Watch Lake and Jack Frost Lake: “We’ve got crews and equipment in there and then we are over to Sheridan and Sheridan down to the Rayfield Valley.”

On the east flank of the fires crews are working in Brigade Creek and Tobacco Creek country and to the north and east of Hihium Lake.

Yesterday crews were unable to take to the air due to smoke.

There is a severe thunderstorm watch in the area for both 100 Mile House and Williams Lake.

“We just are hoping that there is no lighting with that, but with thundershowers there is always wind. We are expecting it to be isolated.” says Kekula.

“We were prepping for it, we’ve got the high relative humidities and cooler temperatures so lets see what it brings us.”

Still she says, the weather changes have so far been a welcome relief.

“It’s a bit of a nice break to have cooler temperatures and the smell of fall in the air.”