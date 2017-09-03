Sept. 3: South Canim Lake fire fully contained

The area near the South Canim Lake fire as seen today (Sept. 3). Max Winkelman photo.

The South Canim Lake fire is fully contained according to Fire Information Officer Brian Hearnden.

“Everything is looking good. Everything is fully contained at this point. The weather we’re expecting, it’s going to heat up a little bit here, low 20’s here today, with fairly mild winds if anything. Things should be fairly calm.”

He says there’s not very clear fire activity on the fire.

“A lot of it’s just kinda hotspots at this point. People are likely to still see some smoke but nothing … that’s really going to challenge guards or perimeters at this point.”

While hasn’t had a detailed update, he says he knows things are looking really good out there.

“I got a brief update but didn’t really see fire rank behaviour.”

There are still 58 firefighters on the fire with 7 pieces of heavy equipment.