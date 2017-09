Areas will remain on alert

All remaining Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) evacuation orders have been downgraded to alerts.

The area that will remain on alert includes:

4989 North Bonaparte Rd., 2345 Bluegoose Rd., 5564 to 5588 Green Lake-Jim Lake FSR., 3480 to 3700 Little Green Lake Rd., 6820 Lost Valley Rd., 2440 McMahon Rd., 1605 Boule-Young Lake Rd., 5885 Clinton-Upper Loon Lake FSR and 280 Eagan-Bonaparte Lake FSR.

