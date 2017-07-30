Rank 5 fire behaviour on Elephant Hill as early as 11 a.m.

“Pretty early in the morning to be seeing that kind of activity”

The Elephant Hill fire has fully jumped the Bonaparte river.

“The fire did have a bit of a run again late yesterday afternoon. The winds did pick up again and created quite aggressive fire behaviour causing it to jump the Bonaparte which is what led to the evacuation of Clinton. Currently, efforts are all along that west flank protecting the townsite of Clinton,” says Fire Information Officer Heather Rice.

“We’re again today seeing quite aggressive fire behaviour. Even as early as 11 a.m. there were reports of some rank 5 fire, which is pretty early in the morning to be seeing that kind of activity. This hot dry weather and these unpredictable winds are creating quite the challenge,” says Rice.

Rank 5 fire behaviour indicates extremely vigorous surface fire or active crown fire, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

Rice says that they’re focusing efforts on the north flank but that she hasn’t had an update on that portion of the effort yet.

“They’re going to be focusing certainly on protecting that whole corridor along the highway and Clinton and then doing the best they can in the north flank.”