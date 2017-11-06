B.C. to hike distracted driving penalties by $740

Two tickets over three years could net penalties of up to $2,000

Checking your phone while driving will soon have a higher cost associated with it as the province hikes up penalties for distracted driving.

Attorney General David Eby announced Tuesday that the province will designate distracted driving ‘high-risk,’ meaning that two distracted driving tickets over three years could net a $2,000 penalty.

That’s an increase of $740 over the current penalty and will sit on top of regular ICBC insurance premiums.

“Distracted driving continues to put people in danger and significant pressure on insurance rates for all drivers,” said Eby.

“Once implemented, this change will treat distracted driving as the serious high-risk behaviour that it is; one that is on par with impaired driving and excessive speeding.”

An Ernst & Young report released earlier this year warned that if nothing changed, ICBC rates could jump by as much as 30 per cent by 2019.

The report recommended stronger penalties, increased enforcement, more road safety officers and a public awareness campaign as options to crack down on distracted driving.

At the time, a just sworn in Eby accused the past government of “using ICBC as a bank machine” and vowed that rates would not go up by one-third under the NDP’s watch.

Distracted driving is a factor in one-quarter of all car crash deaths in B.C. and kills an average of 78 people annually. Approximately 12,000 drivers currently have more than one distracted driving tickets over a three-year period.

Since they are separate from standard Autoplan insurance, drivers will get a bill even if they don’t currently own or insure a vehicle.

Drivers will see penalties in line with those from excessive speeding, roadside suspensions and prohibitions starting at the second ticket.

The increased penalties will take effect as of March 1, 2018.

More to come.

