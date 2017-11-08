Province to freeze BC Hydro rates

Rate freeze set to provide time to undertake a comprehensive review of the crown corporation

The BC Government says it will immediately freeze rates at BC Hydro and cancel a proposed 3 per cent hike originally planned for next year.

The province will be pursuing a comprehensive review of BC Hydro, and “any cost and revenue adjustments identified will be reflected in rates starting in April 2019,” according to a statement Wednesday.

The province said rates have increased 24 per cent over the last four years. The rate freeze follows a budget commitment made in September to phase out the provincial sales tax on electricity.

Last week, Premier John Horgan said his government will be meeting with BC Hydro officials in the new year to discuss a number of issues including deferred debt, the steady increase in electricity pricing and also the much maligned two-tier billing process.

