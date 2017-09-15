Pressy, Little Pressy, Hihium and Young Lake to be allowed home on Sept. 16

Evacuation orders currently in place for the Hihium, Young Lake, Pressy Lake and Little Pressy Lake are being rescinded effective 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16.

A re-entry meeting has been scheduled for 12:30 p.m. at the 70 Mile House Community Hall (2585 North Bonaparte Rd.) to provide property owners with information about returning home after an extended evacuation.

According to the Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD), “this meeting is open to any property owner that has recently returned in the South Green Lake area, as well as those in areas who will be returning to their properties this weekend when the Evacuation Order is rescinded for their areas.

“All property owners in the area are invited to attend to receive information from agencies such as BC Wildfire, RCMP, Thompson-Nicola Regional District and some of the non-government agencies such as United Way, Canadian Red Cross, etc. Representatives will be on hand to provide information and answer questions.”

