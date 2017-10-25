Postmedia providing $40M of advertising to Indochino

Postmedia providing $40M of advertising to Indochino for cut of revenue

Postmedia Network Inc. has struck a deal with Indochino to provide $40 million of advertising to the custom clothier in exchange for an undisclosed portion of its revenue in the Canadian market.

Postmedia’s print and digital brands include national and regional newspapers such as the National Post, the Vancouver Sun, the Ottawa Citizen and the Calgary Herald.

As part of its agreement with Vancouver-based Indochino, Postmedia (TSX:PNC.B) will also have the opportunity to buy discounted shares of Indochino if the company goes public.

It isn’t the first time Postmedia has exchanged advertising with a company for a cut of its future revenue.

In 2016, Mogo Finance Technology Inc. signed a three-year agreement for at least $50 million of promotional commitments from Postmedia in exchange for a percentage of revenue and rights to buy stock (TSX:MOGO) in the digital financial company.

It also forged a similar deal with Agility Forex Ltd.’s international payments and currency transfers services, though Postmedia did not disclose the duration of the deal, the value of the advertising space or the revenue it expects to receive.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Man’s death near Golden linked to Lake Louise killing
Next story
UPDATE: Highway 1 now open following a rock slide

Just Posted

PSO Escape Room a fun, family fundraiser

Get pseudo-snowed in at an old cabin or chain-ganged into solving clues

Surveys beginning to show economic impact of wildfires in the Interior

An estimated $23 million in lost business occurred in the first five weeks after the fires.

Politicians endorse rec centre design

Financing plan the next step

Alberta truckers send truck-load of toys

Locals also encouraged to donate to help families in need this Christmas

Firefighters visit elementary schools

‘Plan two ways out’ main message to students

Communities come together to ‘Take Back the Night’

Men, women, children, First Nation leaders and politicians were out in force… Continue reading

Premier’s deputy to probe animal health lab

Opposition presses Lana Popham on allegations about scientist

Ontario makes it illegal to protest near abortion clinics

Zones to be created around eight clincs in Ontario to prevent anti-abortion protests

Man’s death near Golden linked to Lake Louise killing

A woman was found dead at Chateau Lake Louise on the same day a man was found dead in a car in Field

Cariboo Regional District and Williams Lake calling for Fire Mitigation Strategy

Broadcast burning could stop wildfire spread

Cariboo Regional District wants say in pot legalization

Compliance and enforcement likely to fall on shoulders of municipal governments

Getting people working key component of wildfire recovery: CRD chair

Provincial and federal governments urged to push projects forward

Postmedia providing $40M of advertising to Indochino

Postmedia providing $40M of advertising to Indochino for cut of revenue

GUEST COLUMN: B.C. should learn from Norway’s example

B.C. salmon farming pioneer returns from European tour

Most Read