Possible drug overdose at 108 Heritage Site results in custody due to outstanding offences

100 Mile House RCMP responded to 74 calls for service during the past week. Some highlights are as follows:

Crime Stoppers tip of the week

Sometime overnight on Nov. 10, unknown culprits stole a dark green, fully restored 1971 4×4 GMC pickup from a residence near Barnett Road and Highway 97 near 93 Mile House. The vehicle was insured with BC Plate LS0758. The vehicle is further described as having a front bush grill with two spotlights and a winch. The box liner is made of hardwood.

Sometime over the weekend, unknown culprits broke into 14 rural mailboxes located at Begg Road in Lac la Hache. An unknown amount of mail was taken.

If you have any information on this or any other crimes in the 100 Mile House area, call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also contact www.bccrimestoppers.com. Your identity will remain unknown. Should your information lead to the arrest of the responsible party Crime Stoppers will pay cash for the TIP.

Single vehicle collision

On Nov. 7, police and emergency crews responded to a single vehicle collision on Highway 97 near Yale Road.

The driver of a Chevrolet pickup lost control on the Highway and the vehicle went off the road and down an embankment where it rolled. The driver was able to get out of the vehicle prior to the ambulance arrival. He was taken to the 100 Mile hospital for treatment of minor injuries. No charges are being contemplated in regard to this collision.

Open liquor

On Nov. 8, Cariboo-Chilcotin Traffic Services stopped a vehicle for having open liquor on Horse Lake Road. The driver initially provided a false name but was later positively identified. As a result, the male driver was issued violation tickets for having open liquor, driving without a license and failing to wear a seatbelt.

Possible drug overdose

On Nov. 12, 100 Mile RCMP were called because of a possible drug overdose at the 108 Mile Heritage Recreation Site. A young male was being treated at the scene and then was transported to hospital for treatment. Queries of the male determined that he was wanted for a number of offences out of the Lower Mainland including theft, theft of mail and obstruction. After being released from hospital, the male was held in custody and remanded back to the Lower Mainland to deal with his outstanding charges.

Lost cell phone

On Nov. 13, a cell phone was turned into the 100 Mile RCMP which had been left at the Canadian 2 for 1 Pizza a few days prior. If you are missing your phone and can positively identify it, please contact the 100 Mile RCMP at 250-395-2456 and quote file number 2017-3941.

