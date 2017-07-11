Pharmacy supplies provided for evacuees

Many groups are helping to provide services or collecting donations for the Red Cross.

Major evacuation centres have opened up in Kamloops and Prince George to support those displaced by the many wildfires burning throughout British Columbia.

Basic necessities are on hand, but what about those who need medical supplies or have already used up or misplaced their prescriptions?

The BC Pharmacy Association has attendants on the ground at the Emergency Social Services Reception Centre at Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops to help patients in need, and London Drugs is delivering mobile medical supplies to evacuation centres in both cities.

Local pharmacies have donated over-the-counter medications, sunscreens, EpiPens, glucose metres, diabetes test strips as well as sharps disposal containers. Those in need of emergency supplies are advised to bring as much information as they can, such as a piece of identification or an old bottle of medication or an inhaler. They can also visit any of the pharmacies in the Kamloops area for more information.

London Drugs is delivering hundreds of community comfort kits to evacuation centres in Kamloops and Prince George and more supplies are ready to be deployed as needed.

Prince George team delivering water, diapers and other items.

The work by volunteers & city workers is truly inspiring. #BCwildfire pic.twitter.com/ddvZ6JCHcY — London Drugs (@LondonDrugs) July 11, 2017

Independent charging stations for people’s electronic devices are also on route to the Kamloops and Prince George evacuation centres.

Other products such as water, diapers, feminine hygiene products, toys and colouring books for children will also be made available.

“We are a BC-based, family owned and operated company committed to our communities and all British Columbians,” said Clint Mahlman, London Drugs’ executive vice president and chief operating officer. “Our incident response centre has been monitoring the wildfires closely for the past few days and we will continue to monitor. We have the staff, trucks, supplies and ability to help wildfire evacuees, and this is exactly what we are going to continue to do.”

All 80 London Drugs stores in Western Canada are now collecting donations for the Red Cross.