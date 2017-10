RCMP say one person is in 100 Mile Hospital

A firearm-involved police incident on Hwy. 24 has ended with a victim in hospital and the coroner en route, according to 100 Mile RCMP.

Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen confirmed that the police incident had shut down Hwy. 24 near Fawn Creek Road for approximately 1.5 hours.

“The perpetrator is currently at scene and we have the coroner en route,” Nielsen said. “The victim has been taken to 100 Mile Hospital and he’s in stable condition.”

More to come.