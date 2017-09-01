Official evacuation order for South Canim Lake

Areas to east, west and north on evacuation alert

The Cariboo Regional District has issued an evacuation order for the South Canim Lake area.

The order follows tactical evacuations that took place early in the morning on Sept. 1 and includes 22 properties in the area.

The area includes a section to the south of Canim Lake along the west portion of Canim Lake South Road.

The area around the evacuation order, along the south portion of Canim Lake including Hawkins Lake and Howard Lake, as well as a section of Canim-Hendrix Lake Road towards Forest Grove is on evacuation alert.

According to the release, due to immediate danger, members of the RCMP or other groups will be expediting the order.

The evacuation route is Canim Lake Road to 100 Mile House.

For those who have been evacuated, the Cariboo Regional District says you should do the following:

· You must leave the area immediately.

· Close all windows and doors.

· Shut off all gas and electrical appliances, other than refrigerators and freezers.

· Close gates (latch) but do not lock.

· Gather your family: take a neighbour or someone who needs help.

· Take critical items (medicine, purse, wallet, and Keys) only if they are immediately available. Take pets in pet kennels or on leash.

· Do not use more vehicles then you have to.

· Do not use the telephone unless you need emergency service.

· Register with Emergency Support Services (ESS) in 100 Mile House at the South Cariboo Recreation Centre (175 Wrangler Way)

· If you require group lodging, please continue on to Williams Lake. Group lodging will be available at the Gibraltar Room in the Cariboo Memorial Complex. (525 Proctor Street)

