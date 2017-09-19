Off-road vehicle ban to be lifted Wednesday

Recreationalists, hunters and off-road enthusiasts will be able to get their vehicles back out into the bush again.

Effective at noon, on Wednesday, Sept. 20, the off-road vehicle ban will be lifted and vehicles will once again be permitted on Crown land across the province, according to a release by the BC Wildfire Service.

Bans had been in place throughout the Cariboo Fire Centre, the Kamloops Fire Centre and the Southeast Fire Centre.

“Cooler weather conditions and recent precipitation have reduced the flammability of fine fuels in these regions, which has significantly reduced the chance of a wildfire starting from a spark or a hot engine,” says the release.

However, Crown land restrictions remain in place around several large wildfires in the different fire centres, including the Elephant Hill fire south of 100 Mile House.

This is to help “protect public safety and allow firefighting operations to continue efficiently,” says BC Wildfire.

“The use of off-road vehicles will continue to be prohibited in the restricted areas around these wildfires.”